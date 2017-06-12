Resources for Getting Started with VMware NSX

Resources for VMware NSX

NSX can be a beast to take in at once. However, as someone trying to get a handle on all that it has to offer, the article below has some great resources to get you started. No matter what level you are coming into this information at, you will no doubt be able to use these resources to get you started. And as with anything, practice makes perfect. So if you’re like me and learn by doing, then hop on over to VMware’s Hands On Labs site and get started with NSX.

VMware’s NSX, their Network Virtualization and Security platform is one of their hottest technology platforms. NSX is all about micro segmentation, a policy based method for ensuring resourc…

